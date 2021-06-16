Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

