Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. 316,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.