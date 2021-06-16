Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 626 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.48. 539,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

