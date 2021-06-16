Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

