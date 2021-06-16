Piper Sandler Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to “Overweight”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

NYSE:HPP opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $103,015,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

