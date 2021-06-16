Pirate Chain Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $747.03 million and $1.26 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00010534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00368896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00151820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00234510 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,854,703 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.