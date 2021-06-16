Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Inhibrx worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth about $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Inhibrx stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 4,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $907.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

