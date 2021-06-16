Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,609,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,901 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 6.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.27% of Trip.com Group worth $301,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.