Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $2,745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,502 shares of company stock valued at $337,805,171 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,580. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

