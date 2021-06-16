Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,681 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCFT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,592,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,497,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.71 and a beta of 0.44. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

