Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,695. The company has a market cap of $589.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

