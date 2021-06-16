Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

ALBO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 4,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

