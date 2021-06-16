PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0005 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $462,810.73 and $5,802.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

