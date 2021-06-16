Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

