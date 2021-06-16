Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.4 days.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $19.25.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

