Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.4 days.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $19.25.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

