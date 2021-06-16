Portion Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Portion has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $4.48 million and $64,751.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00759582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00083331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.34 or 0.07719280 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

