PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $430.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 414,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

