Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.19. 7,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 273,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $825.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

