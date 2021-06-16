Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precipio by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precipio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23. Precipio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

