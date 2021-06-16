Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28. 18,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 841,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Specifically, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $84,084.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,989,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,317 shares of company stock worth $1,037,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 257,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.