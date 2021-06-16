Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.83. Preferred Apartment Communities shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2,047 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

