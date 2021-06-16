Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 4,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $305.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

