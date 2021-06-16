Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.