Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

