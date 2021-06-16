Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,421.29. 73,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,322.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

