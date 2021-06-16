Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 705 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.