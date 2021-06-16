Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Consolidated Communications worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSL opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

