Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.