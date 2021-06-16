Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

