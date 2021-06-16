Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,331 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

