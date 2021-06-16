Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,517 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.