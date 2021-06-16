Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 163,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

