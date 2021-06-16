Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000.

BTEC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

