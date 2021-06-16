Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.