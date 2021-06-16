Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

