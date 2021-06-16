Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $81.94 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

