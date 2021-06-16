Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $82,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Shares of IPDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 243,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.