Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 154,822 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

