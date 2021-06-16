Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 94,769 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Synopsys worth $61,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.04. 2,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $184.22 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

