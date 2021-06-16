Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 75.4% in May

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRYMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prysmian has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 7,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

