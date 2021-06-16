PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

