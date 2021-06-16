Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells $203,910.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,171.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.