Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

