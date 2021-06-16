Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NEW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 1,370,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Puxin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Puxin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 246,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

