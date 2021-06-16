Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.65 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.03.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $396.08 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.