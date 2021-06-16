Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Increased by Analyst

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Qumu in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

