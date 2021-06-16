Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Raised by KeyCorp

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

OXM stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.