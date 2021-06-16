Qcash Market Cap Achieves $71.51 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.51 million and $377.18 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00181601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00937758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.87 or 1.00011987 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

