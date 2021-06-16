QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) vs. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.84% 12.86% 1.16% Allegiance Bancshares 23.60% 7.98% 0.99%

This table compares QNB and Allegiance Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.65 $12.08 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.30 $45.53 million $2.22 18.39

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QNB and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.31%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats QNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 28 offices, including 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

