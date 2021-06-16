Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.